Oscars 2024: Jonathan Glazer's The Zone Of Interest Wins International Feature Film

Jonathan Glazer's The Zone Of Interest won the Best International Feature Film beating Io Capitano, Perfect Days, Society Of The Snow and The Teachers' Lounge in the category. The film focusses on the pair as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a home next to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp. The film is set against the backdrop of holocaust. Glazer's speech at the Oscars stage was politically charged, much like his film. He also spoke about the Israel-Hamas conflict and the innocent lives lost in war.