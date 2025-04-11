Oscars 2025: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer RRR Gets Honourary Mention As The Academy Announces New Stunt Design Category

SS Rajamouli starrer RRR created a heavy buzz not just in the Indian film industry but across the globe. The movie earned several prestigious international awards in several categories, including an Oscar for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu. Now, years after, The Academy has honoured RRR's stunt sequence by mentioning it while announcing a new category - Stunt Design. On Friday, the official Instagram page of The Academy shared a collage image featuring three movies - Everything Everywhere All at Once, RRR and Mission Impossible. The text on the image reads "Stunt Design Oscar".

In the caption, The Academy shared that they are announcing a new category, Stunt Design, which will go live on the 100th Oscars, which is in 2028, where it'll honour 2027 movies. "Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars. The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design—beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring films released in 2027," read the post.

All about RRR

The epic historical action drama, helmed by SS Rajamouli, serves as a fictional tribute to the revolutionaries and their fight against oppression. Made on a budget of ₹550 crore, the film grossed ₹1,253–1,387 crore worldwide, setting box office records in India and overseas. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 worldwide and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film.