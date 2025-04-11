Tahira Kashyap Shares A Page From Her Hospital Chronicles As She Undergoes Treatment For Breast Cancer

Tahira Kashyap recently revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed after being cancer-free since her first treatment seven years ago. On Friday, the filmmaker shared a page from her hospital diaries explaining how hospital and music are "deeply and surgically connected". She chronicled her recent visit to the hospital for scanning and imaging and shared how her doctor played the song Kal Ho Naa Ho to make the mood lighter. "As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there, perhaps in his attempt to make the mood lighter, had his playlist on. This was the song that was playing as I lay down, ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, " Sir, I appreciate your gesture but pls isse toh band hi kardo!'" reads her first slide.

When she entered the OT and seeing the tools being adjusted on the plate, the song played in her head was Chakku Chhuriyan Tez Kara Lo from the movie Zanjeer. "In the OT the lovely anaesthesiologist asked me which song would I like to listen to before being knocked out. I saw all the tools coming in and being prepped in the trays. This was the song playing in my head!" her next slide reads.

Her third slide had the song Pehla Nasha, where she shared overhearing a conversation between a 70-year-old lady and a young patient narrating their love story. "Hours after the surgery the doc asked me to take few rounds around the corridor. Little did I know that I would be privy to other patients choice of consuming news. This 70 year old lady with her room's door ajar was keenly listening to an actor's love life and the disclosure of his recent relationship. Few minutes later I saw her stumbling out of her room racing ahead of me. I can swear I heard her saying agar yeh itna dangal macha sakten hain toh main kyon nahi!' I always knew the power of cinema both on and off the screen!" her third slide reads.

Each slide had different songs, perfectly chronicling her day at the hospital.

Tahira Kashyap's first post after beginning treatment for breast cancer

On April 9, Tahira took to her Instagram and shared a selfie holding a sunflower. The writer expressed her gratitude to people who have prayed for her good health after her cancer diagnosis. She shared the selfie with the caption, “Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering." She added, “I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you. And when such a connection is made which is beyond actual relationship it’s called Humanity which is the highest form of spirituality."