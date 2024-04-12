Advertisement

A month after the 2024 ceremony, the date for the upcoming Oscars was announced by the Academy on Wednesday, April 10. The 97th Academy Awards will be held March 2 (March 3 in India) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. That moves the annual ceremony up about a week. The film academy is sticking with an earlier start for the awards. Like this year’s show, the Oscars will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern, an hour earlier than they have typically done.

Key Dates For Oscars 2025

November 14, 2024: General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline

November 17, 2024: Governors Awards

December 9, 2024: Preliminary voting begins at 9 am PT

December 13, 2024: Preliminary voting ends at 5 pm PT

December 17, 2024: Oscars Shortlists Announcement

December 31, 2024: Eligibility period ends

January 8, 2025: Nominations voting begins at 9 am PT

January 12, 2025: Nominations voting ends at 5 pm PT

January 17, 2025: Oscars Nominations Announcement

February 10, 2025: Oscars Nominees Luncheon

February 11, 2025: Finals voting begins at 9 am PT

February 18, 2025: Finals voting ends at 5 pm PT

February 18, 2025: Scientific and Technical Awards

March 2, 2025: 97th Oscars

Highlights of Oscars 2024

This year’s Oscars were held on March 10 and the telecast was watched by an estimated 19.5 million people, up about 4% from the year prior. The night ended with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer sweeping the with seven wins. A close second was Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things which took home four trophies. However, the biggest snub of the night was Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon, which didn't even win a single Academy Award. The evening was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who entertained the audience with his light humour.

