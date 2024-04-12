Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
Oscars 2025: The Academy Reveals Key Dates, Nominations Timeline For 97th Awards Ceremony
Like 2024’s show, the upcoming Oscars will also kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time in 2025, an hour earlier than they have typically done in the past.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
A month after the 2024 ceremony, the date for the upcoming Oscars was announced by the Academy on Wednesday, April 10. The 97th Academy Awards will be held March 2 (March 3 in India) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. That moves the annual ceremony up about a week. The film academy is sticking with an earlier start for the awards. Like this year’s show, the Oscars will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern, an hour earlier than they have typically done.
Key Dates For Oscars 2025
November 14, 2024: General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline
November 17, 2024: Governors Awards
Advertisement
December 9, 2024: Preliminary voting begins at 9 am PT
December 13, 2024: Preliminary voting ends at 5 pm PT
Advertisement
December 17, 2024: Oscars Shortlists Announcement
Advertisement
December 31, 2024: Eligibility period ends
January 8, 2025: Nominations voting begins at 9 am PT
Advertisement
January 12, 2025: Nominations voting ends at 5 pm PT
January 17, 2025: Oscars Nominations Announcement
Advertisement
February 10, 2025: Oscars Nominees Luncheon
February 11, 2025: Finals voting begins at 9 am PT
Advertisement
February 18, 2025: Finals voting ends at 5 pm PT
February 18, 2025: Scientific and Technical Awards
Advertisement
March 2, 2025: 97th Oscars
Highlights of Oscars 2024
This year’s Oscars were held on March 10 and the telecast was watched by an estimated 19.5 million people, up about 4% from the year prior. The night ended with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer sweeping the with seven wins. A close second was Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things which took home four trophies. However, the biggest snub of the night was Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon, which didn't even win a single Academy Award. The evening was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who entertained the audience with his light humour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.