Oscars 2026: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa Starrer Homebound Shortlisted For Best International Feature Film

Ahead of the Oscars 2026 nominations, the members are busy shortlisting the movies that might make to final list of nominations. Having said that, from India, Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial Homebound has been shortlisted in the International Feature Film category. The movie has advanced to the next round of voting. The movie, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has been selected among the 15 films that have become eligible for the final nominations. "Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Films from 86 countries or regions were eligible in the category," read the website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Homebound shortlisted alongside...

The movie has been shortlisted for the final round of Oscars 2026 nominations alongside Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, Germany's Sound of Falling, Iraq's The President’s Cake, Japan's Kokuho, Jordan's All That’s Left of You, Norway's Sentimental Value, Palestine's Palestine 36, South Korea's No Other Choice, Spain's Sirât, Switzerland's Late Shift, Taiwan's Left-Handed Girl and Tunisia's The Voice of Hind Rajab.

How did the Homebound team react?

Soon after it was announced, the official Instagram page of Dharma Productions shared the poster with a gratitude note, "Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. We're deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we've received from around the world."

All about Homebound

Apart from Ishaan and Vishal, the movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor in a supporting role. The film follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India. It is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers.

Earlier this year, the film received major accolades across film festivals and award shows. It had a celebrated premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes 2025, followed by an impactful screening at TIFF, where it secured the Second Runner-Up spot for the International Audience Choice Award.

