Javier Bardem Dons 23-Year-Old 'No a la Guerra' Badge At 98th Academy Awards Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict | Know What It Means

The Oscars 2026 is underway, and many celebrities are using the occasion to wear pins that condemn various atrocities around the world, including the ongoing war in the Middle East and protests against ICE violence. Among them, Javier Bardem took the opportunity to express his views on stage, receiving a warm round of applause from the audience at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

Javier Bardem says 'No To War'

The Spanish actor made headlines by wearing his 'No a la Guerra' badge at the 98th Academy Awards, alongside a pin that supports Palestine. He not only wore the pins but also made his message clear as he took the stage with actress Priyanka Chopra to present an award. Bardem stated, "No to war and Free Palestine," before announcing the winner. His remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from fellow celebrities in the audience.

His statement comes in light of the U.S. conflict with Iran and the nation's involvement in the conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

DYK Javier Bardem's 'No a la Guerra' badge is 23 years old?

Yes, the actor originally wore the badge in 2003 as a protest against the 'illegal war in Iraq.' Speaking to the media on the red carpet, he said, "I'm wearing a pin that I used in 2003 during the Iraq war, which was an illegal war. And here we are, 23 years later, facing another illegal war."

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He also discussed his second badge, explaining that it represents a "symbol of resistance for Palestine."

Other celebrities also wore significant badges at the Oscars

In addition to Bardem's pins, several other celebrities were seen sporting badges such as ICE Out, Artists4Ceasefire, and Just Peace. Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran wore an Artists4Ceasefire badge to protest against violence, while Sara Bareilles sported an ICE Out pin. Saja Kilani was also seen wearing an Artists4Ceasefire pin, among others.