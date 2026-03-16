Updated 16 March 2026 at 06:59 IST
Oscars 2026 Adds To History! Academy Award For Live Action Short Film Category Tied, Check Out All 7 Shared Wins Ever
The first time the Oscars faced a tie was nearly 100 years ago at the 5th Academy Awards. Back then, the tie was based on an old rule. Wallace Beery (The Champ) and Fredric March (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde) both received the Best Actor award after finishing just one vote apart.
- Entertainment News
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“It’s a tie, I’m not joking. It’s actually a tie,” Nanjiani said on the stage when he opened the envelope at the 98th Academy Awards.
The 2026 Oscars made history by witnessing a tie in the Best Live Action Short Film category, leaving everyone speechless. This isn't the first time the Oscars jury has faced such a dilemma; ties have occurred six times before. The most recent tie happened at the 2013 Oscars, while the first one occurred nearly 100 years ago at the 5th Academy Awards. Back then, the tie was based on an old rule. Wallace Beery (The Champ) and Fredric March (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde) both received the Best Actor award after finishing just one vote apart. At that time, Academy rules allowed for a shared recognition in such cases. However, those rules have since changed; now, only an exact match in votes will qualify as a tie, according to the Academy.
All 7 times the Oscars ended in a tie
Oscars 2026: Best Live Action Short Film - The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva
Oscars 2013: Best Sound Editing - Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty
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Oscars 1995: Best Short Film Live Action - Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life and Trevor
Oscars 1987: Best Documentary Feature - Artie Shaw: Time is All You've Got and Down and Out in America
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Oscars 1969: Best Actress - Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand
Oscars 1950: Best Documentary Short Subject - A Chance to Live and So Much for So Little
Oscars 1932: Best Actor - Wallace Beery and Fredric March
A look at the Oscars 2026 winner list
The award ceremony opened on a humorous note, followed by a historic moment. Yes, Amy Madigan added her name to the golden history of the Academy Awards by winning Best Supporting Actress for Weapon. How? Well, this miracle happened in her life after 40 years from her previous nomination in 1985 for Twice in a Lifetime. Other than her, Sinner's director Ryan Coogler took home his maiden honour in the Best Original Screenplay category. Paul Thomas Anderson won the Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film One Battle After Another. The Academy handed out its coveted golden statuettes in 24 competitive categories.
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Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 06:59 IST