Oscars 2026 Adds To History! Academy Award For Live Action Short Film Category Tied, Check Out All 7 Shared Wins Ever

“It’s a tie, I’m not joking. It’s actually a tie,” Nanjiani said on the stage when he opened the envelope at the 98th Academy Awards.

The 2026 Oscars made history by witnessing a tie in the Best Live Action Short Film category, leaving everyone speechless. This isn't the first time the Oscars jury has faced such a dilemma; ties have occurred six times before. The most recent tie happened at the 2013 Oscars, while the first one occurred nearly 100 years ago at the 5th Academy Awards. Back then, the tie was based on an old rule. Wallace Beery (The Champ) and Fredric March (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde) both received the Best Actor award after finishing just one vote apart. At that time, Academy rules allowed for a shared recognition in such cases. However, those rules have since changed; now, only an exact match in votes will qualify as a tie, according to the Academy.

All 7 times the Oscars ended in a tie

Oscars 2026: Best Live Action Short Film - The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva

Oscars 2013: Best Sound Editing - Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty

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Oscars 1995: Best Short Film Live Action - Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life and Trevor

Oscars 1987: Best Documentary Feature - Artie Shaw: Time is All You've Got and Down and Out in America

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Oscars 1969: Best Actress - Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand

Oscars 1950: Best Documentary Short Subject - A Chance to Live and So Much for So Little

Oscars 1932: Best Actor - Wallace Beery and Fredric March

A look at the Oscars 2026 winner list