Oscars 2026: Mahavatar Narsimha Shortlisted For Best Animated Feature Category, Set To Compete Against Zootopia 2, KPop Demon Hunters And More

Oscars 2026: Mahavatar Narsimha is one of the rare movies that has registered only an upward trend in business since the day of its release. This mythological epic has now achieved another milestone. Ashwin Kumar’s visually striking film Mahavatar Narsimha is officially eligible for the Best Animated Feature category at the 98th Academy Awards, competing with 35 films from across the globe.

Mahavatar Narsimha is officially eligible for the Oscar 2026

The animated film has now entered the race for a coveted spot at the Oscars 2026, standing alongside major international contenders such as Scarlet, Zootopia 2, KPop Demon Hunters, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle. This comes after the film won over Indian audiences and performed strongly at the box office.

Presented by Hombale Films and backed by Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha has received glowing reviews for pushing the boundaries of Indian animation by blending striking visuals with a mythological narrative.

Mahavatar Narsimha also marks Ashwin Kumar’s directorial debut. His vision grew from his deep interest in Indian mythology and the cinematic scale often seen in Hollywood films. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “Watching Hollywood movies has definitely been a big part of it. Experiences like seeing epics such as the Mahabharata on the big screen made a lasting impression. A lot of the inspiration has come from childhood memories, both from Hollywood and from Japanese anime, which I’ve been a huge fan of for years.”

He explained that films like Terminator, Jurassic Park, Predator, Alien, Transformers, and Avatar influenced his approach. His love for Anime films also shaped the style of his latest release.

When is the Oscars 2026?

The 98th Oscars will be held on March 15, 2026, at 7 pm and will air live on ABC.