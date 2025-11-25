Celina Jaitley Takes Husband Peter Haad To Court Over Domestic Violence, Seeks Rs 50 Crore In Damages

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has filed a case against her husband Peter Haag under the Domestic Violence Act, for domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. The case has been taken up before the Court of Sh. SC Tadye, Ld. Judicial Magistrate First Class, Andheri, today. As per sources, the judge has issued a notice to Peter Haag for December 12, 2025.



A file photo of Celina Jaitly and her husband Peter Haag | Image: X



The former Ms India winner and Ms Universe runner-up has filed the case 14 years after her wedding. Celina and Peter tied the knot in Austria in 2011. As per reports, Peter Haag is an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier. The actress is represented by Karanjawala & Co. by a team from Karanjawala & Co., comprising Mr Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Ms Niharika Karanjawala Misra, Principal Associate and Ms Rytim Vohra Ahuja, Senior Associate, as well as local Mumbai lawyer Mr Arpan Rajput.

Representing the actress, Niharika Karanjawala shared that an order was issued in the matter for an hour of access to children. The instances of domestic violence are subjudice. As per ANI, Celina has sought damages of ₹50 crore and other sums owing to her loss of income and properties. The news of the actress filing the case comes a day after her 44th birthday on November 24.

What do we know about Celina Jaitly and her husband, Peter Haag

In an old interview, Celina recalled first meeting Peter at a store opening in Dubai. At the time, she shared that she was sure of getting married to him immediately after they met. The Austrian entrepreneur came to meet the actress's family in India in August 2010 when he proposed to her. The couple got engaged secretly on September 23 of the same year. They tied the knot in Austria in 2011.

Advertisement

The couple welcomed their twin boys in March 2012. In 2017, they again welcomed twin boys, but one of the infants passed away due to a hypoplastic heart condition.



Also Read: Delhi HC Takes Up Celina Jaitly's Plea, Tells Centre To File Status Report On Her Brother Detained in UAE

Celina Jaitly won the title of Femina Miss India 2001. She finished fifth at the Miss Universe 2001 pageant. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2003, and her most notable performances include No Entry (2005), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Thank You (2011).



Also Read: Delhi High Court's Ruling on Celina Jaitly's Brother Shifts Focus Back on Indian Soldiers Detained Abroad