Oscars 2026: When And Where To Watch 98th Academy Awards In India Live Online?

Oscars 2026: Final preparations are underway for the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, Hollywood's biggest award night will take place at its staple, the legendary Dolby Theatre, located within Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show will be held on the evening of March 15 (EDT).

When will Oscars 2026 go live for viewers in India

There is a significant time difference between India and California, which is why there might be a delay in the streaming of the Oscars 2026 for domestic viewers. Fans of the event and those who want to watch it live will have to make it early on Monday, March 16.

The red carpet of the Academy Awards will commence at 3:30 AM IST on March 16. The main event will stream from 4:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Oscars 2026 live in India online?

Globally, the Academy Awards will be broadcast live by ABC, along with live feeds on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo. In India, viewers can watch the Oscars on JioHotstar and Star Movies. The repeat telecast of the ceremony will be broadcast on Star Movies at 9:00 PM IST on March 16.



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Oscars 2026 host

After successfully presiding over the 97th Oscars, Conan O’Brien is hosting for the second year straight. His return to the Oscars stage was announced almost a year ago. In a statement last March, he said, “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.”



Also Read: Oscars 2026: Conan O'Brien Teases 'Very Powerful' Tribute To Rob Reiner At 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 frontrunners

For months, One Battle After Another has been the clear front-runner for best picture and best director but, in the past week, it’s looking like it might be in for a closer race in a showdown with Sinners. The Michael B. Jordan starrer Sinners is this year’s leading nominee, breaking the record for most nominations by a single film with 16.



Also Read: Oscars 2026 Gift Bag Blends Luxury And Bizarre: Surgical Procedures, Divorce Attorney For Prenup To Ibiza Trip For 16 And Cannabis Products, Here's What Winners Take Home

