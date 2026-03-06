Oscars 2026 Gift Bag Blends Luxury And Bizarre: Surgical Procedures, Divorce Attorney For Prenup To Ibiza Trip For 16 And Cannabis Products, Here's What Winners Take Home

Oscars 2026: The countdown to the 98th Academy Awards has begun. The winners in all categories will be awarded with the coveted golden statuette on March 16 (IST) at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Like all editions, this year too, a luxury gift bag is up for grabs. It's special this year given how the cumulative worth of prizes in the gift bag has been has been hiked considerably and now stands at $500,000 (approximately ₹4.59 crore), compared to $102,000 in 2014.

Who gets the Oscars gift bag?

The 'Everyone Wins' gift bag handed out at the Academy Awards night has become known as the ultimate consolation prize. However, winners in each competing Oscars category don't get it. Distinctive Assets, an LA-based entertainment marketing company, produces the nominee gift bags, which go to the top acting and directing nominees, irrespective of whether they win or not.

What's inside the Oscars gift bag?

Luxury travel, gourmet treats, best-in-class beauty, wellness finds and more is inside the Oscars gift bag. However, some notable "gifts" are sure to grab one's attention. The bag includes a luxury Costa Rican Villa Experience from Essence of Dreams and a super villa experience in Ibiza for up to 16 guests. Nominees will also get an elite body-sculpting liposuction experience from ArtLipo and a smile makeover package from Beverly Hills Dental Arts.

Apart from surgical lifts, the gift box also includes a custom residential interior design package, cannabis products, a luxury arctic villa getaway with views of the Northern Lights, a fully-custom prenuptial agreement (to use or share) from renowned divorce attorney Jim Sexton, facial rejuvenation procedures from leading plastic surgeon and much more.

