Penn Masala To Wrap Up India Tour With Grand Finale In Delhi, Here’s How To Buy Your Tickets

Penn Masala is widely recognised as the world’s first South Asian a cappella group, blending Bollywood and Western music. The band is currently touring in India, celebrating their 30th anniversary. The band is all set to bring a cappella magic to Delhi after touring four cities in India, marking their last concert in the country. The concert is all set to take place today, May 28, and if you haven't booked the tickets, then you are in luck as they are still available on the ticket booking site.

Penn Masala Delhi Tour: Venue and Time

The band will be performing at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in New Delhi today at 7:30 PM. People of all age groups can attend their concert.

How to book Penn Masala Delhi Tour tickets?

Penn Masala tour tickets are available on BookMyShow

The ticket price range starts from ₹499 and goes up to ₹1,999.

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Silver Tickets - ₹499

Gold Tickets - ₹799

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Diamond - ₹999

Platinum - ₹1299

VIP - ₹1999

Select a ticket as per your preference and directly proceed to pay.

What Audiences Can Expect

The concert will run for around 2 hours and showcase the breadth of Penn Masala’s catalogue. The setlist weaves together fan favourites such as Mitwa and Tere Bina with fresh vocal renditions of modern English covers. The tour also introduced live performances of new material from 1996, the album that gives the tour its thematic anchor and nods to the year the group was founded.