Penn Masala To Wrap Up India Tour With Grand Finale In Delhi, Here’s How To Buy Your Tickets
Penn Masala, a cappella band, will be performing at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in New Delhi today, May 28, at 7:30 PM.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Penn Masala is widely recognised as the world’s first South Asian a cappella group, blending Bollywood and Western music. The band is currently touring in India, celebrating their 30th anniversary. The band is all set to bring a cappella magic to Delhi after touring four cities in India, marking their last concert in the country. The concert is all set to take place today, May 28, and if you haven't booked the tickets, then you are in luck as they are still available on the ticket booking site.
Penn Masala Delhi Tour: Venue and Time
The band will be performing at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in New Delhi today at 7:30 PM. People of all age groups can attend their concert.
How to book Penn Masala Delhi Tour tickets?
Penn Masala tour tickets are available on BookMyShow
The ticket price range starts from ₹499 and goes up to ₹1,999.
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Silver Tickets - ₹499
Gold Tickets - ₹799
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Diamond - ₹999
Platinum - ₹1299
VIP - ₹1999
Select a ticket as per your preference and directly proceed to pay.
What Audiences Can Expect
The concert will run for around 2 hours and showcase the breadth of Penn Masala’s catalogue. The setlist weaves together fan favourites such as Mitwa and Tere Bina with fresh vocal renditions of modern English covers. The tour also introduced live performances of new material from 1996, the album that gives the tour its thematic anchor and nods to the year the group was founded.
Formed in 1996 at the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Masala pioneered the South Asian collegiate a cappella movement and has since released 13 albums, performed at the White House, and amassed a global following. The current India tour not only celebrates the group’s longevity but also shows its continued relevance in an era where cross-cultural music finds eager audiences both at home and abroad.
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