Weekend Binge-Watch List: Rafa, Cousins & Kalyanams, Murder Mindfully 2 And More Shows On Netflix, Prime Video, Disney

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and JioHotstar. From Murder Mindfully 2 and Rafa to Cousins & Kalyanams, the list includes shows from various genres and languages. So if you haven't planned your weekend, do include a binge-watch night and add this list to your watch list.

The Four Seasons 2

The eight-part series is an adaptation of the 1981 Alan Alda film The Four Seasons. Friends reunite for four new seasonal get-togethers, as they process a personal loss and embrace the regrets and reinventions of middle age. New season premieres on May 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

Murder Mindfully 2

The eight-episode, German dark comedy series stars Tom Schilling as Björn Diemel, a mafia lawyer who manages his stressful life and criminal endeavours by applying unconventional mindfulness teachings. New episodes premiere on May 28.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Rafa: Season 1

The docuseries takes you on Rafael Nadal's battles for a final triumph on the court. He opens up about what shaped his career in the series. It will stream on May 29.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Calabasas Confidential

The series follows a group of friends, exes and rivals who return to hillside SoCal luxury and unresolved drama. The show will stream on May 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cousins & Kalyanams

Cousins & Kalyanams is a dramedy series which explores the heartfelt life journey and family bonds of six cousins. It will premiere its first episode on May 29. The show comprises 60 episodes, with four episodes releasing every Friday.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Brazil '70: The Third Star

In 1970, the Brazilian national team, including soccer icons Pelé, Jarzinho, and Carlos Alberto, took the field and spearheaded Brazil's quest for World Cup glory. The series will stream on May 29.