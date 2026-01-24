Sanskari Growl: Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong Wraps Gamusa While Growling At Bengaluru Concert, Desis React

Linkin Park made its India debut at a show in Bengaluru on January 23. While the popular band was supposed to only headline the Lollapalooza India festival in Mumbai on January 24 and 25, a standalone concert in Bengaluru was added later seeing the demand. Linkin Park's Bengaluru gig was a hit and saw a turnout of over 40,000 attendees.

Concertgoers were seen screaming and growling as Linkin Park played some of their biggest hits. The band's vocalist Emily Armstrong was seen in videos wearing Indian cricket team's jersey, as she belted out popular songs like Papercut, Faint, Numb, In The End, The Catalyst, Remember The Name and Heavy Is The Crown. Bandmates Alex Feder, Colin Brittain, Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda joined Emily on stage as they rocked the night.

A video from Linkin Park's gig has gone viral which shows Emily holding a Gamusa, a traditional Assamese stole. As she sings, she wraps it around her shoulder and continues to growl. This gesture from the Linkin Park front woman has attracted a lot of love and praise from desis.

"Sanskari growl," commented one. Another one noted, "LP wrapping Assams pride (sic)." While Linkin Park's maiden concert in India brought back fond memories, fans missed Chester Bennington, the former LP front man who died in 2017. Chester, in a viral video, before his death had promised fans that Linkin Park would come to India to meet fans and perform at a show. However, while LP found their way here eventually, Chester couldn't.

Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda were seen at Bengaluru as part of their From Zero World Tour | Image: X