Shakira Adds Third Show In India Tour Due To Huge Demand, Know How To Book Tickets For April 11 Mumbai Concert

Global pop star Shakira is all set to embark on an India tour in April. As a part of the Feeding India Concert 2026, the Hips Dont Lie hitmaker announced shows in Mumbai and Delhi on April 10 and 15, respectively. However, owing to a massive demand, there seems to be another show added for the singer in Mumbai.

Shakira to perform 2 shows in Mumbai

Owing to a massive demand from fans, Shakira is likely to add another date to her India tour. While the pop stars and the event organisers have not shared any details of the new concert, eagle-eyed fans spotted another show added on the official ticketing app, District. As per the app, the singer will perform at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on April 11, a day after her first concert in Mumbai.

District page showing another Shakira concert | Image: Screengrab

However, the ticket sales for the second concert have not begun yet. When fans click on the information for the second show, they are redirected to a ‘notify me’ button. Once you have registered your interest, the app will immediately let you know once the ticket sales go live. As of now, the only information available about the second concert is that it will start at 4 PM. The ticket prices are likely to remain the same as the cost of the first show in the city.

The tickets for the originally planned Shakira shows went live on March 1. The prices of the passes ranged between ₹5500-₹32,000. However, the tickets for both the shows in Mumbai and Delhi are still available and can be booked via the District app.



