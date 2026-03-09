Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagath Singh Already Facing The Heat Of Dhurandhar 2 Ahead Of March 19 Clash?

Ustaad Bhagath Singh, starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, is one of Tollywood's most anticipated movies of the year. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19, alongside Dhurandhar 2. For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was earlier scheduled to release on March 26.

No premiere shows for Ustaad Bhagath Singh?

It was earlier reported that a day before release, special premiere shows were planned for Ustaad Bhagath Singh in Telugu-speaking states on March 18. The shows were set to start at 10 PM on the day. However, the makers did not announce the same.

It is now being reported by regional publications that the plan for premiere shows has been scrapped. As per Gulte, the makers are now eyeing early morning shows commencing at 5 am on March 19 instead. Calling the decision fair, the publication noted that Dhurandhar 2 is a four-hour-long film, which will limit the film screenings in multiplexes.



On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 has already announced premiere shows, and bookings for the same have commenced. The premiere shows have already sold tickets worth ₹12 crore across the country. Interestingly, the Telugu-speaking states have shared a major interest in Ranveer Singh's Bollywood film.

More about Ustaad Bhagath Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an adaptation of Atlee and Vijay's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film has been in production since 2023. It stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role along with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in key parts. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, who has delivered several hit albums in recent times. Cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, and editing is by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay is written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C. Chandra Mohan. Kalyan was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which hit theatres on July 24, 2025.