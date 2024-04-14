×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Sid Sriram Marks His Debut At Coachella Music Festival 2024 | Watch

Sid Sriram performed to songs like Do The Dance as well as Tamil songs like Kannalanae from Bombay, while also adding spiritual touches to his numbers.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sid Sriram at Coachella
Sid Sriram at Coachella | Image:Coachella/X
  2 min read
Singer Sid Sriram performed on the first weekend of Coachella 2024 and treated the audience to a Tamil song. This marked his debut at the music festival. The artist later took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his experience at Coachella.

Sid Sriram’s first-ever Coachella performance

Sid Sriram performed songs like Do The Dance as well as Tamil songs like Kannalanae from Bombay, while also adding spiritual touches to his numbers. Sharing the video taken at Coachella on his Instagram handle, the singer wrote, “Coachella weekend 1 felt special. Understood the beast. Truly look forward to next week.”

 

 

Following Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella last year, Indian-origin artists AP Dhillon, Sid, and NAV (Navraj Singh Goraya) will perform this year. Sid performed on April 12 and is scheduled to perform again on April 19. AP and NAV will perform on April 14 and 21.

 

 

Who is Sid Sriram?

Sid, who grew up in the US and has been studying Carnatic music since childhood, has made a name for himself in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and English music industries. His popularity soared with performances such as Adiye from Kadal and Ennodu Nee Irundhaal from I in Tamil, Vellipomaakey from Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo and Adiga Adiga from Ninnu Kori in Telugu, and Laat Maar from Jhund in Hindi.

Recently, he has been showcasing his talent with songs such as Nijame Ne Chebuthunna from Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Nanadanandanaa from Family Star in Telugu, as well as Ae Pulla from Lal Salaam and Netru Varai from Siren in Tamil. This year, Sid has been on tour to promote his album. He will be performing in cities such as London, Manchester, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris. After his upcoming appearance at Coachella, he will continue his tour.

Published April 14th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

