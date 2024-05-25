Published 07:54 IST, May 25th 2024
SS Rajamouli, R Madhavan, Yash React To Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know Win At Cannes
Not just Rajamouli, but several other stars including Yash and R Madhavan extended their best wishes to the team of Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know | Image: Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know/X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
07:54 IST, May 25th 2024