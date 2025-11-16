That's Harassment: Akon Fans Allegedly Pull Down His Pants Mid Performance At Bengaluru Concert, Netizens Fume Over Viral Video

American singer-rapper Akon is currently on tour in India, which commenced in the National Capital on November 9 and will conclude in Bengaluru on November 14. The Chammak Challo hitmaker performed in Bengaluru on November 14, and several photos and videos from the show are now viral online. One particular video has now caught the attention of social media users.

Akon harassed on stage in Bengaluru?

In a video from Akon's Bengaluru concert, the rapper could be seen performing on the aisle of the stage when select attendees, who had the front row to the show (usually VIP seats), kept pulling down his pants. Though visibly uncomfortable, Akon continued to perform his song. The video soon went viral on social media.

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users called out the concert attendees for their untoward behaviour. A comment read, “This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them, and they are just harassing him." Another read, “What is this, bro? This is highly unacceptable." Refusing to believe the video, a user mentioned, “Please tell me this is false". Netizens also shared that the act sends a bad image of India to the world.



When Akon praised the energy of Indian audience

Ahead of his tour, Akon, in a press note, said, "India has always shown me so much love -- it's like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... It's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all. This tour is gonna be something special -- let's make history together!" The singer-rapper had previosuly performed at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024. On day three of the gala event, Akon also performed his hit track Chammak Challo.