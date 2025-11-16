De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh's Movie Registers Big Jump On Saturday

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection: The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer hit the big screens on November 14, coinciding with Children's Day. The movie opened to a decent amount at the box office, and the collection jumped on the second day. The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie, with Ajay and Rakul reprising their roles as Ashish and Ayesha in the comedy-drama.

De De Pyaar De 2 collection sees an uptick on Saturday

As per Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 opened to ₹8.75 crore on the first day. On Saturday, the film witnessed a big jump in collection. The movie minted ₹12.25 crore, taking the film's total to ₹21 crore, in just 2 days. With a positive word of mouth and the film being suitable for a family audience, it is expected to grow further on Sunday.

As per trade analysts, De De Pyaar De 2 has performed better than expected on the second day. In the three days, the movie is expected to gross over ₹30 crore at the domestic box office.



De De Pyaar De 2 falls short of prequel collections

While the collection of De De Pyaar De 2 have been decent, the earnings have been less than the prequel. The original movie amassed ₹10.41 crore on day 1 and ₹13.39 crore on the second day. Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 hit theatres on November 14. Apart from Ajay, Rakul and Madhavan, the film also stars Meezan and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles.



