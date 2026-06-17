The Chainsmokers Set To Return To India For Third Time, Announces Three-City Tour In December 2026

The Chainsmokers, the Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo, are all set to return to India in December 2026. This will mark their third visit to the country. It will be a three-city tour spanning Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The Mumbai leg will also see the duo headline Sunburn Festival 2026. The tour comes as the duo's global hit Closer completes 10 years, a milestone that has renewed nostalgia among fans across millennial and Gen Z audiences in India.

All about The Chainsmokers' India visit

The tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 18, followed by Delhi on December 19, and conclude in Bengaluru on December 20. The band will be headlining Sunburn Festival 2026 in Mumbai, with the event scheduled at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a major live entertainment moment.

The Chainsmokers took to their official Instagram handle and wrote the caption, "INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience we know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!!"

How to book tickets?

For Mumbai and Bengaluru shows, people can buy the tickets from BookMyShow. The tickets are live for these two cities. For Delhi, organisers have urged fans to register early to secure access ahead of further announcements.

Advertisement

The release further highlights the cultural imprint of the duo's music in India, stating, "There are some songs that become bigger than music. They become memories. They become timelines. They become entire phases of life." It adds that their tracks, including Don't Let Me Down, Paris, and Something Just Like This, became widely associated with college festivals, parties, late-night drives and global festival culture.

The Chainsmokers, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, are the Grammy Award-winning RIAA Diamond-certified duo who have broken boundaries between pop, indie, electronic, alternative, and rock.

Advertisement