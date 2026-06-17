Cocktail 2: 'There No Threesome, No Lesbian Story, But...' Says Kriti Sanon On Plot Of Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their film Cocktail 2. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the trailer to keep the audience hooked. Since then, the movie buffs have been speculating that the plot hints at threesome and lesbian relationships. Now, Kriti has finally put the rumours to rest. During a recent promotional event, the actress reminded the audience that Cocktail 2 is a family entertainer; hence, there is 'no threesome and lesbian relationships'.

Kriti said, “There is no lesbian story." On hearing this, Rashmika laughed and added, "But we do have that chemistry." Kriti clarified further, "There are three straight people, guys, relax. It’s an emotional film; there is no physical threesome." Rashmika concluded by saying, "Watch the film, guys. You will enjoy."

Cocktail 2 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film has so far sold 40499 tickets across 4930 shows in India, collecting ₹1.47 crore. The maximum has been earned in Maharashtra (₹34.05 lakh).

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Cocktail 2 underwent CBFC scrutiny and was passed with an 'A' certificate, making the film fit for viewing only by an 18+ audience. This makes Kriti Sanon's first A-rated film. The publication also noted that Cocktail 2 is 2 hours and 30 minutes long. It should also be noted that the first movie in the franchise, released in 2012, was rated U/A.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026 as it serves as the spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 19. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.