Travis Scott Delhi Concert Attendees Wait In Long Queues As JLN Stadium Entry Gets Delayed By Hours | Watch
Concertgoers alleged that there was mismanagement at the venue as the entry gates that were supposed to open at 3 pm did not open by 4.30 pm. A video outside the concert venue has also gone viral that shows hundreds waiting at various exits at JLN Stadium.
Rapper Travis Scott is all set to enthrall his fans in India at his pre-Diwali concerts in New Delhi, planned for October 18 and 19 at the JLN Stadium. Scott has arrived in India as seen in viral videos that show a cavalcade of cars moving towards the concert venue. To amp up the excitement, he also posted on X, "Delhi it time to set tone (sic)."
Meanwhile, concertgoers alleged that there was mismanagement at the venue as the entry gates that were supposed to open at 3 pm did not open by 4.30. A video outside the concert venue has also gone viral that shows hundreds waiting at the gates as the entry to the show is delayed.
"BookMyShow scam. It's almost 4.30. The gates were supposed to open at 3 pm (sic)," the concert goer wrote over the video showing fans waiting for Scott's concert in New Delhi.
Fans flooded comments section with hilarious reactions. "Pehle check kro travis sach mai aarha hai ki nhi (sic)," wrote one. Another commented, "travis scott khud nhi aa raha hai bhai (sic)." However, fans were granted entry to the venue later on as the show began with NAV's opening act.
Heavy security deployment in New Delhi for Travis' shows
The music concerts, part of Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour, is scheduled for October 18 and 19 between 6 pm and 10 pm. Traffic movement in the city is likely to be impacted, with an expected footfall of 50,000 to 60,000 spectators on both days. Over 3,400 personnel - including 1,600 private security staff and between 1,200 and 1,800 officers from the Delhi Police have been deployed to ensure operational excellence and a seamless experience for fans across both days of the concert.
