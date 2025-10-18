Travis Scott Delhi Concert Attendees Wait In Long Queues As JLN Stadium Entry Gets Delayed By Hours | Watch

Rapper Travis Scott is all set to enthrall his fans in India at his pre-Diwali concerts in New Delhi, planned for October 18 and 19 at the JLN Stadium. Scott has arrived in India as seen in viral videos that show a cavalcade of cars moving towards the concert venue. To amp up the excitement, he also posted on X, "Delhi it time to set tone (sic)."

Meanwhile, concertgoers alleged that there was mismanagement at the venue as the entry gates that were supposed to open at 3 pm did not open by 4.30. A video outside the concert venue has also gone viral that shows hundreds waiting at the gates as the entry to the show is delayed.

Travis Scott will perform in New Delhi on October 18 and 19 | Image: Instagram

Also read: This Artist Draws More Security To New Delhi Than Ambanis In Jamnagar

"BookMyShow scam. It's almost 4.30. The gates were supposed to open at 3 pm (sic)," the concert goer wrote over the video showing fans waiting for Scott's concert in New Delhi.

Fans flooded comments section with hilarious reactions. "Pehle check kro travis sach mai aarha hai ki nhi (sic)," wrote one. Another commented, "travis scott khud nhi aa raha hai bhai (sic)." However, fans were granted entry to the venue later on as the show began with NAV's opening act.

Heavy security deployment in New Delhi for Travis' shows