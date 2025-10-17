Artist Causing Earthquakes At Concerts Draws More Security To New Delhi Than The Ambani Wedding In Jamnagar

Concert-goers in India are set for a once in a lifetime experience as one of the biggest rappers and music artists globally is all set to perform here for the first time. A watershed moment in the live shows came last year as Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and many more Indian and international artists performed here and drew large crowds at their concerts. The euphoria is going to be sky high as Travis Scott is all set to enthrall his desi fans.

Two Travis Scott's shows as part of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19. Another show will take place in Mumbai on November 19. Thousands are expected to attend these shows and this has also led to heavy deployment of security forces in the national capital.

Travis Scott will perform in New Delhi on Oct 18 and 19 | Image: Instagram

As per ANI, over 3,400 personnel, including 1,600 private security staff and between 1,200 and 1,800 officers from the Delhi Police, have been deployed to ensure operational excellence and a seamless experience for fans across both days of the concert. The Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police have worked closely with the organisers to coordinate road closures, traffic diversions and parking facilities, ensuring smooth access and circulation for attendees before and after the shows.

Travis Scott has brought his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour to India | Image: X

The deployment of security for Scott's shows in Delhi is more than twice of what was deployed in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the star-studded pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last year that saw VVIP movement in the city between March 1 and March 3. Jamnagar Superintendent of Police P S Delu had mentioned that a total of 1,500 personnel were been deployed in Jamnagar, including 600 from other districts. Among these, approximately 500 were homeguards.

Scott's concerts are notoriously crazy. Videos of mosh pits at his gigs are viral on social media. Interestingly, his fans are known to cause seismic activity akin to earthquakes at his shows.