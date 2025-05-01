Wave Summit In Pics: Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Gather Under One Roof

WAVES 2025: India’s biggest entertainment event of the year kick-started on Thursday in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit with a striking keynote speech. The Government of India is hosting the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit to highlight the nation’s media and entertainment industry at the global level. The four-day event, running from May 1–4, features stars like Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, serves as the venue.

The first day witnessed panel discussion titled Legends & Legacies: The Stories that Shaped India’s Soul bringing together Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi, with Akshay Kumar moderating the session.

The summit continued with engaging panel discussions and insightful narratives from the industry's best. From Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor almost every other celeb was spotted at the event.

Rajinikanth spoke on the terror attack at WAVES 2025

During his speech, Rajinikanth shared that some had told him Prime Minister Narendra Modi might cancel the event following the terror attack. However, he trusted that the event would proceed as planned. Describing PM Modi as a "fighter," he praised his ability to face challenges "bravely" and "gracefully."

“PM Modi will bring peace to Kashmir and glory to our country. I’m extremely happy to be here, and it is my privilege to be part of WAVES’ moment. My heartiest congratulations to the central government,” Rajinikanth stated.