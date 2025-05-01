WAVES: Guru Dutt To Satyajit Ray And SS Rajamouli To AR Rahman, PM Modi Hails Stalwarts Of Indian Cinema In Keynote Speech

Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s biggest entertainment event - ‘World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit’ (WAVES) 2025 on Thursday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. PM Modi described this saga as a groundbreaking platform bringing together creators, storytellers, innovators, and policymakers from across the globe.

Reflecting on Indian cinema’s contribution to making India’s visibility worldwide, the PM lauded paragons the of film industry, from Satyajit Ray and Raj Kapoor to Rajamouli and AR Rahman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025

During the WAVES 2025 inauguration keynote speech, PM Modi said, "In the last century, Indian cinema has succeeded in carrying the spirit of India to the farthest corners of the world.” Our Prime Minister further look back at the legendary actors' work shared to India’s popularity, “From Raj Kapoor's legacy in Russia to Satyajit Ray's brilliance at Cannes, and RRR's triumph at the Oscars, these milestones speak volumes."

He continued praising, "Whether it's Guru Dutt's poetic cinema, AR Rahman's musical rhythms, or Rajamouli's epic storytelling, these narratives have touched the hearts of millions. Just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, the creative world weaves the dreams of an entire era."

Who will be speaking at WAVES 2025?

Who's who from the entertainment world, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, SS Rajamouli and Vicky Kaushal, are scheduled to be present at the event. They will be discussing the various aspects of entertainment, such as legends and legacies, and the future of advertising and storytelling in the age of AI, among others.

What is Global Media Dialogue(GMD)?

WAVES 2025 introduces the Global Media Dialogue (GMD), where ministers and dignitaries from 25 nations convene to explore cross-border collaboration in creative industries. The event includes the WAVES Bazaar, a vibrant digital marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 creative projects, creating extensive opportunities for networking and business.

Addressing a packed auditorium of international delegates, PM Modi stated, "Today, artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers from more than 100 nations have gathered under one roof. We are laying the foundation for a global ecosystem of talent and creativity. WAVES is such a global platform that belongs to every artist and creator."

With the theme "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," the summit seeks to position India as a global hub for the creative economy.