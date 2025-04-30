WAVES 2025: How To Book Passes For Entertainment Summit, Here's The Step-by-Step Guidelines

The much-awaited World Audio Visual And Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 begins tomorrow, May 1, and runs until May 4. The mega event organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is going to happen at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, SS Rajamouli, Rajnikanth, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Aamir Khan, among other entertainment and business legends, will be speaking on various topics such as the future of storytelling and entertainment revolution while sharing their story to become the succeeder in the media and advertisement industry.

How to book passes for WAVES 2025

If you want to register for a pass to the WAVES Summit 2025 directly on the official website. Go to the https://wavesindia.org/registration. Simply click on the "Book Your Pass" link, select your category, and complete the payment.

Alternatively, you can buy your WAVES 2025 pass through the BookMyShow app.

WAVES Summit 2025: Ticket Prices

The WAVES Summit 2025 offers several pass options:

Business Visitor Pass: Priced at ₹3000, this pass grants full access to exhibitions and sessions from 1 May to 4 May.

Public Visitor Pass: Available for ₹99, it allows entry to designated public areas on 3 May and 4 May.

Student Pass: Free for students, it permits access to specific areas on 3 May and 4 May.

Media Pass: Exclusively for accredited journalists.

Exhibitor Pass: Provided based on booth size (1 pass per 3 sqm) and included in the ₹30,000 exhibitor fee.

Why WAVE Summit is happening?