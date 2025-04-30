Robert De Niro And Toukie Smith’s Daughter Airyn Comes Out As Transgender Woman, Opens Up About Her Transition Journey

Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith’s daughter, Airyn, has come out as transgender. In a recent interview with Them, she opened up about her journey of embracing her identity as a Black transgender woman and her parents' reaction to the same. The 29-year-old is one of De Niro's seven children and has a twin named Julian. Airyn stayed most of her life away from media attention despite her father being one of the legendary actors.

The turning point in Airyn De Niro's life

Inspired by Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Airyn visited the salon to get the locs, but little did she know that it would turn her life towards liberatory gender expression. A salon appointment helped her navigate her gender identity. Speaking to Them, she candidly shared how tabloids labelled her as "nepo kid" and commented on her hair, clothing and identity, snatching away her opportunity to share her transition to the world. “Not only did they get information wrong about me… They just sort of reminded me that people really don’t know anything about me,” she said.

An aspiring model and voice actor studying to be a mental health counsellor, added, "There’s a difference between being visible and being seen. I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet." She recounted her growing days in New York City, how she was ridiculed by her peers for being feminine, bigger-bodied, and different from others, due to which she never had a boyfriend at a young age. This made her feel "unwanted" and "unattractive". It was in high school that she came out as gay man but that only intensified the pressure to fit. But after seeing a successful trans woman, Airyn imagined a similar future.

“Trans women being honest and open, especially in public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me. Maybe I can start,” she said.