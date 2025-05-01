WAVES 2025: Rajinikanth Addresses Pahalgam Terror Attack As 'Barbaric And Merciless,' Calls PM Modi A 'Fighter'

Rajinikanth attended India's first-ever entertainment summit - WAVES 2025 - on Thursday in Mumbai, where he addressed the terror attack in Pahalgam. The event kicked off today, May 1 and will conclude on May 4. The four-day summit will see who's who from the Indian film industry gracing the event and discussing various aspects of the cinema, digital media, AI and emerging tech.

Rajinikanth calls the terror attack 'barbaric' and 'merciless'

Addressing the event, Rajinikanth recalled people telling him Prime Minister Narendra Modi would cancel the event in the wake of the terror attack. However, he was confident that it would take place as planned. He called PM Modi a "fighter" and added that he will meet any challenge and fight the situation "bravely" and "gracefully".

“PM Modi will bring peace in Kashmir and glory to our country. I’m extremely happy to be here, and it is my privilege to be a part of WAVES’ moment. My heartiest congratulations to central government,” Rajinikanth concluded.

Around 26 people lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. This angered India, and they suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

(Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty at WAVES 2025 | Image: X)

PM Modi hails the stalwarts of Indian Cinema at WAVES 2025

During the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi described this summit as a groundbreaking platform bringing together creators, storytellers, innovators, and policymakers from across the globe. Reflecting on Indian cinema’s contribution to making India’s visibility worldwide, the PM lauded paragons of the entertainment industry, including Satyajit Ray and Raj Kapoor. “From Raj Kapoor's legacy in Russia to Satyajit Ray's brilliance at Cannes, and RRR's triumph at the Oscars, these milestones speak volumes," he said.

He further mentioned, "Guru Dutt's poetic cinema, AR Rahman's musical rhythms, or Rajamouli's epic storytelling, these narratives have touched the hearts of millions. Just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, the creative world weaves the dreams of an entire era."

