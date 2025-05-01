The Bhootnii X Review: Mouni Roy-Sanjay Dutt's Film Fails To Impress Netizens, They Trash It Saying 'Neither Scary Nor Funny'

Updated May 1st 2025, 16:11 IST
The Bhootnii X Review: Mouni Roy, Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh starrer horror comedy film has finally out in theatres today, May 1. Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie blends typical elements of the horror-comedy genre, more like the Stree franchise, including an angry ghost, a group of friends, and witty one-liners. As the film hit the big screens, cinemagoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, calling it a ‘mindless plot.’
Taking to the X account, many who watched this horror comedy flick in the middle of the week shared their The Bhootni reviews.
One user commented, “#TheBhootni ‘A Colossal Headache..’ #SanjayDutt adds his swag to this weak film, and I wish there was more of him. #PalakTiwari and #SunnySingh are fine in their roles but can’t overcome the poor writing. #MouniRoy looked stunning but appeared helpless. The humour and horror feel forced. There are no real dialogues—just one-liners that mostly fall flat. You might smile once or twice, but most of the time, you’ll wonder what’s happening in this disjointed film. There’s no screenplay, just a collection of random scenes. The horror is childish and set in some La La Land.”
Another viewer wrote, “#TheBhootnii is proof that even ghosts deserve better scripts… The horror isn’t scary, the comedy feels like 2010 YouTube, and the plot disappears more often than the ghost. By the end, I wasn’t scared, just spiritually exhausted… Stree walked so this film could trip, fall, and vanish into oblivion.”
The Bhootni attracted the attention of the audience despite facing a direct clash with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. As per the social media reviews coming in, Sanjay Dutt's Bhootni failed to impress fans as much as Raid 2. Ajay Devgn's film has been receiving a positive response from viewers. While the trailer of Raid 2 generated good anticipation, let's see how the public reacted after watching it on the first day.
Published May 1st 2025, 15:52 IST