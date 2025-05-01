The Bhootnii X Review: Mouni Roy-Sanjay Dutt's Film Fails To Impress Netizens, They Trash It Saying 'Neither Scary Nor Funny'

The Bhootnii X Review: Mouni Roy, Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh starrer horror comedy film has finally out in theatres today, May 1. Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie blends typical elements of the horror-comedy genre, more like the Stree franchise, including an angry ghost, a group of friends, and witty one-liners. As the film hit the big screens, cinemagoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, calling it a ‘mindless plot.’

Is Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii worth watching?

Taking to the X account, many who watched this horror comedy flick in the middle of the week shared their The Bhootni reviews.

One user commented, “#TheBhootni ‘A Colossal Headache..’ #SanjayDutt adds his swag to this weak film, and I wish there was more of him. #PalakTiwari and #SunnySingh are fine in their roles but can’t overcome the poor writing. #MouniRoy looked stunning but appeared helpless. The humour and horror feel forced. There are no real dialogues—just one-liners that mostly fall flat. You might smile once or twice, but most of the time, you’ll wonder what’s happening in this disjointed film. There’s no screenplay, just a collection of random scenes. The horror is childish and set in some La La Land.”

Another viewer wrote, “#TheBhootnii is proof that even ghosts deserve better scripts… The horror isn’t scary, the comedy feels like 2010 YouTube, and the plot disappears more often than the ghost. By the end, I wasn’t scared, just spiritually exhausted… Stree walked so this film could trip, fall, and vanish into oblivion.”

The Bhootnii clashes with Ajay Devgn ’s Raid 2