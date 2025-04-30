sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 30th 2025, 13:42 IST

WAVES 2025: Know Full Schedule, Theme, Key Sessions, Ticket Prices And More

WAVE Summit: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, AR Rahman and SS Rajamouli, among other celebs, will be present at the event.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
WAVES 2025 Schedule.
WAVES 2025 Schedule. | Image: Instagram

The stage is set, the excitement is building, and the wait is nearly over as World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 is just a day away. The event is an attempt to highlight India as a global entertainment and creative hub. The Ministry of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is overseeing the preparation, which will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. It is a four-day event starting from May 1 and concluding on May 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the event tomorrow, Thursday.

Who's who from the entertainment world, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, SS Rajamouli and Vicky Kaushal, are scheduled to be present at the event. They will be discussing the various aspects of the entertainment, such as legends and legacies, the future of advertising and storytelling in the age of AI, among others.

As the event is just around the corner, here we have brought you the full schedule, which will help you plan your day.

WAVES 2025: Full Schedule


May 1

Legends & Legacies - The Stories That Shaped India's Soul

Moderator: Akshay Kumar

Speaker: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Rajinikanth and Mithun Chakraborty


The New Mainstream - Breaking Borders, Building Legends

Moderator: Karan Johar

Speakers: SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal


Creative Bridges - Unlocking The Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between UK & India

Speaker: Lisa Nandy


The Journey - From Outsider to Ruler

Moderator: Karan Johar

Speakers: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone


The Future of Advertising

Speaker: Mark Read


Transcending Boundaries - Story Telling in the Age of AI

Speakers: Shekhar Kapur and Barun Das


Braving the Odds - Scripting a New Narrative

Speakers: Mary Jorie Millben, Binaca Balti, Ariane Hingst and Rona Lee Shimon


Talent Beyond Borders

Moderators: Aditya Raj Kaul and Kabir Naqvi

Speakers: Allu Arjun and Barun Das


Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India

Speakers: Mukesh Ambani


Design, Media, and Creativity in the Age of AI

Speaker: Shantanu Narayan


Global Impact of Video on Culture and Communication

Moderators: Mark Rober and Gautami

Speaker: Neal Mohan


Multiple Industries: Best Practices

Moderator: Anupama Chopra

Speakers: Atlee, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao and Zoya Akhtar

May 2

Studios of the Future - Putting India on the World Studio Map

Moderator: Mayank Shekhar

Speakers: Aamir Khan, Namit Malhotra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Dinesh Vijan, Ajay Bijli and Charles Roven


India's Innovation Renaissance - The Next Decade of Global-First Startups

Moderator: Maneet Ahuja

Speakers: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Taking Indian Culture to the World

Speaker: Nita Ambani

Cinema - The Soft Power

Moderator: Karan Johar

Speakers: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

May 3 & May 4

Live, Immersive & Digital Experience: How Sports Leagues are Driving Innovation

Moderator: Jatin Sapru

Speakers: Manoj Badale, Vita Dani, Matthew Hayden and Monish Shah


Masterclass on VFX

Speaker: Vince Gerardis

WAVES 2025: Theme

The themes of the event include media globalisation, the future of content creation and distribution, and technological disruptions through technologies such as AI and the Metaverse.

WAVES 2025: Ticket Prices

Those who want to attend the event, check out the price below:

  • Business Visitor pass costs ₹3000 and provides complete access from May 1 to May 4 to exhibitions and sessions.
  • Public Visitor pass costs ₹99 and offers access to designated public areas on the last two days of the event - May 3 and May 4.
  • Student pass is free and offers access to designated areas on May 3 and May 4.
  • Media pass is also free, and journalists can avail it simply by showing their identity cards.
  • Exhibitor pass is issued based on booth size (1 pass/3 sqm). It is included with the ₹30,000 exhibitor fee.

Published April 30th 2025, 13:42 IST