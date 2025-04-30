WAVES 2025: Know Full Schedule, Theme, Key Sessions, Ticket Prices And More

Updated April 30th 2025, 13:42 IST
The stage is set, the excitement is building, and the wait is nearly over as World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 is just a day away. The event is an attempt to highlight India as a global entertainment and creative hub. The Ministry of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is overseeing the preparation, which will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. It is a four-day event starting from May 1 and concluding on May 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the event tomorrow, Thursday.
Who's who from the entertainment world, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, SS Rajamouli and Vicky Kaushal, are scheduled to be present at the event. They will be discussing the various aspects of the entertainment, such as legends and legacies, the future of advertising and storytelling in the age of AI, among others.
As the event is just around the corner, here we have brought you the full schedule, which will help you plan your day.
May 1
Legends & Legacies - The Stories That Shaped India's Soul
Moderator: Akshay Kumar
Speaker: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Rajinikanth and Mithun Chakraborty
The New Mainstream - Breaking Borders, Building Legends
Moderator: Karan Johar
Speakers: SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal
Creative Bridges - Unlocking The Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between UK & India
Speaker: Lisa Nandy
The Journey - From Outsider to Ruler
Moderator: Karan Johar
Speakers: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone
The Future of Advertising
Speaker: Mark Read
Transcending Boundaries - Story Telling in the Age of AI
Speakers: Shekhar Kapur and Barun Das
Braving the Odds - Scripting a New Narrative
Speakers: Mary Jorie Millben, Binaca Balti, Ariane Hingst and Rona Lee Shimon
Talent Beyond Borders
Moderators: Aditya Raj Kaul and Kabir Naqvi
Speakers: Allu Arjun and Barun Das
Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India
Speakers: Mukesh Ambani
Design, Media, and Creativity in the Age of AI
Speaker: Shantanu Narayan
Global Impact of Video on Culture and Communication
Moderators: Mark Rober and Gautami
Speaker: Neal Mohan
Multiple Industries: Best Practices
Moderator: Anupama Chopra
Speakers: Atlee, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao and Zoya Akhtar
May 2
Studios of the Future - Putting India on the World Studio Map
Moderator: Mayank Shekhar
Speakers: Aamir Khan, Namit Malhotra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Dinesh Vijan, Ajay Bijli and Charles Roven
India's Innovation Renaissance - The Next Decade of Global-First Startups
Moderator: Maneet Ahuja
Speakers: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Taking Indian Culture to the World
Speaker: Nita Ambani
Cinema - The Soft Power
Moderator: Karan Johar
Speakers: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda
May 3 & May 4
Live, Immersive & Digital Experience: How Sports Leagues are Driving Innovation
Moderator: Jatin Sapru
Speakers: Manoj Badale, Vita Dani, Matthew Hayden and Monish Shah
Masterclass on VFX
Speaker: Vince Gerardis
The themes of the event include media globalisation, the future of content creation and distribution, and technological disruptions through technologies such as AI and the Metaverse.
Those who want to attend the event, check out the price below:
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 30th 2025, 13:42 IST