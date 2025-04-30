WAVES 2025: Know Full Schedule, Theme, Key Sessions, Ticket Prices And More

The stage is set, the excitement is building, and the wait is nearly over as World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 is just a day away. The event is an attempt to highlight India as a global entertainment and creative hub. The Ministry of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is overseeing the preparation, which will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. It is a four-day event starting from May 1 and concluding on May 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the event tomorrow, Thursday.

Who's who from the entertainment world, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, SS Rajamouli and Vicky Kaushal, are scheduled to be present at the event. They will be discussing the various aspects of the entertainment, such as legends and legacies, the future of advertising and storytelling in the age of AI, among others.

As the event is just around the corner, here we have brought you the full schedule, which will help you plan your day.

WAVES 2025: Full Schedule



May 1

Legends & Legacies - The Stories That Shaped India's Soul

Moderator: Akshay Kumar

Speaker: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Rajinikanth and Mithun Chakraborty



The New Mainstream - Breaking Borders, Building Legends

Moderator: Karan Johar

Speakers: SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal



Creative Bridges - Unlocking The Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between UK & India

Speaker: Lisa Nandy



The Journey - From Outsider to Ruler

Moderator: Karan Johar

Speakers: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone



The Future of Advertising

Speaker: Mark Read



Transcending Boundaries - Story Telling in the Age of AI

Speakers: Shekhar Kapur and Barun Das



Braving the Odds - Scripting a New Narrative

Speakers: Mary Jorie Millben, Binaca Balti, Ariane Hingst and Rona Lee Shimon



Talent Beyond Borders

Moderators: Aditya Raj Kaul and Kabir Naqvi

Speakers: Allu Arjun and Barun Das



Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India

Speakers: Mukesh Ambani



Design, Media, and Creativity in the Age of AI

Speaker: Shantanu Narayan



Global Impact of Video on Culture and Communication

Moderators: Mark Rober and Gautami

Speaker: Neal Mohan



Multiple Industries: Best Practices

Moderator: Anupama Chopra

Speakers: Atlee, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao and Zoya Akhtar

May 2

Studios of the Future - Putting India on the World Studio Map

Moderator: Mayank Shekhar

Speakers: Aamir Khan, Namit Malhotra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Dinesh Vijan, Ajay Bijli and Charles Roven



India's Innovation Renaissance - The Next Decade of Global-First Startups

Moderator: Maneet Ahuja

Speakers: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Taking Indian Culture to the World

Speaker: Nita Ambani

Cinema - The Soft Power

Moderator: Karan Johar

Speakers: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

May 3 & May 4

Live, Immersive & Digital Experience: How Sports Leagues are Driving Innovation

Moderator: Jatin Sapru

Speakers: Manoj Badale, Vita Dani, Matthew Hayden and Monish Shah



Masterclass on VFX

Speaker: Vince Gerardis

WAVES 2025: Theme

The themes of the event include media globalisation, the future of content creation and distribution, and technological disruptions through technologies such as AI and the Metaverse.

WAVES 2025: Ticket Prices

Those who want to attend the event, check out the price below: