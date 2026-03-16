Ye India Tour: Kanye West Postpones Delhi Concert Due To 'Regional Tensions,' Organisers Announce New Date - Deets Inside

Kanye West lined up his maiden concert in India. The multiple Grammy-winning rapper was supposed to debut in his first show here on March 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. However, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region, the organisers have now announced that they have decided to push the concert date back by nearly two months.

Kanye West's India concert postponed

Kanye West’s first-ever India concert, which was part of his Ye Tour, has officially been postponed. The show was originally scheduled for March 29, but will now take place on May 23. The organisers also confirmed that all the tickets will be valid for the new date as well.

On Monday, March 26, the organisers released an official statement writing, "Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Rumours about the show’s possible cancellation had already started circulating online in the days before this announcement. Some fans also connected the speculation to the wider geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Earlier this month, organisers also cancelled Flipperachi’s concert in India due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

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The rapper’s global popularity and the buzz around the concert’s expensive tickets had already made the event trend online, attracting attention from fans across the country.