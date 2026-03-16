Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sells Over 6.25 Lakh Tickets For March 19, Mints ₹24 Crores In Just 2 Days

Dhurandhar The Revenge Advance Booking Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller is all set to hit the big screens on March 19, with paid previews scheduled for March 18. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film’s advance booking collection for Friday shows was opened on March 14, and since then, the film has already sold more than 6.25 lakh tickets across over 10,000 shows. This unstoppable pace indicates that the film might break its own record at the box office opening in India.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking day 1

According to sacnilk, Aditya Dhar’s film has so far collected ₹24.00 crore for the Day 1, March 19. It has sold over 6.25 lakh tickets across more than 10,000 shows.

Overseas, the film minted ₹60 crore in advance sales over the first weekend. The total has now reached ₹122 crore, including blocked seats, with three days still left before the release. It is also worth noting that Dhurandhar The Revenge recorded a massive ₹37.90 crore from paid previews in India.

With strong demand in major hubs such as Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to challenge all-time opening records as it approaches its worldwide release this Thursday, according to sacnilk.

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Earlier, films such as Pushpa 2, Stree 2, and Oppenheimer also witnessed unprecedented ticket demand in India.

The first part of the Dhurandhar film was released in cinemas last December and became the highest-grossing film of 2025, turning into one of the year’s biggest box-office hits. The sequel continues the story of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi. In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy working in Lyari town in Pakistan. The sequel runs for 3 hours and 55 minutes and will explore how Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer) joined the Indian Intelligence Services. It will also focus on his final battle with Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal. Yami Gautam is also expected to appear in a cameo role in the Aditya Dhar directorial.

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