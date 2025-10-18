Updated 18 October 2025 at 14:33 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Liplock in Thamma Chopped Off by CBFC Among Other Cuts
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma gears up for a Diwali release with a few CBFC edits—including muted dialogues and a trimmed kissing scene. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this Maddock Universe film promises thrills, humour, and star cameos on October 21.
Entertainment News
With the release date of Thamma approaching at a swift speed, audiences are excited to see the fresh pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna on the screen in this horror-comedy.
According to an exclusive report on Bollywood Hungama, just ahead of its release on Diwali, the makers have been requested to modify a few dialogues and scenes in the film. According to the report, in one of the scenes, the world ‘Alexander’ has been changed to ‘Sikander’, and in another, the word ‘Ashwathhama’ has been muted. In contrast, the words ‘Azaadi doonga’ were changed to ‘Aiyaashi karata hoon’.
That is not all, the board has asked the makers to reduce the sound of slurping blood in a scene to make it less uncomfortable for audiences to watch. However, the most significant cut has been made to a kissing scene between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, which has been reduced by 5 seconds. However, this is one of the shortest cuts made by CBFC in recent times, as films like Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari and Saiyaara had longer cuts in their kissing scene, with the biggest axe falling on Superman that had about 33 seconds of kissing visuals cut by the board.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is an extension of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, which boasts of other hits including Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya. The film, apart from Ayushmann and Rashmika in the lead, will also feature Nawazuddin Siddique, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, and Faisal Malik in key roles. There are also rumours that Varun Dhawan may also have a guest appearance in the movie in his Bhediya avatar. Made at a budget of about 125 crores, it is reportedly the most expensive film of the franchise and is based on the legend of vampires.
Releasing on 21st October, Thamma is going to be the big festive release this Diwali, clashing at the box office with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 18 October 2025 at 14:33 IST