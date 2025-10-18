Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Liplock in Thamma Chopped Off by CBFC Among Other Cuts

With the release date of Thamma approaching at a swift speed, audiences are excited to see the fresh pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna on the screen in this horror-comedy.

According to an exclusive report on Bollywood Hungama, just ahead of its release on Diwali, the makers have been requested to modify a few dialogues and scenes in the film. According to the report, in one of the scenes, the world ‘Alexander’ has been changed to ‘Sikander’, and in another, the word ‘Ashwathhama’ has been muted. In contrast, the words ‘Azaadi doonga’ were changed to ‘Aiyaashi karata hoon’.

That is not all, the board has asked the makers to reduce the sound of slurping blood in a scene to make it less uncomfortable for audiences to watch. However, the most significant cut has been made to a kissing scene between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, which has been reduced by 5 seconds. However, this is one of the shortest cuts made by CBFC in recent times, as films like Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari and Saiyaara had longer cuts in their kissing scene, with the biggest axe falling on Superman that had about 33 seconds of kissing visuals cut by the board.