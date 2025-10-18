Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are Set To Move To Their Family Home This Diwali, Request Paparazzi For 'Privacy'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to move to their family bungalow in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The house has been under construction for years and is finally ready for the family of four, including Neetu Kapoor, to reside. Now, as they are ready to shift, the couple has issued a statement to the paparazzi, thanking them and requesting privacy. The note is going viral on the internet, in which they have expressed gratitude to their well-wishers as they embark on this new chapter.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's note to paparazzi

The note is going viral on X that reads, "Diwali is all about gratitude and new beginnings. As we move into our new home, we are thankful for all the warmth and support you’ve shown us and we hope we can continue to rely on your consideration for our privacy and that of our family, home and wonderful neighbours. Sending you and your family all our love this festive season. Happy Diwali!"

Their family house is rebuilt on the site of the Krishna Raj bungalow. Reportedly valued at ₹250 crore, it is a six-storey mansion with world-class interiors, a gym and a terrace garden. Earlier, a video went viral on the internet that offers a closer glimpse of their mansion. In the video, we can see the mansion decorated with plants, blending well with the grey exterior. It is giving aesthetic vibes as we can see the furniture in white with opulent chandeliers lighting in their living room.