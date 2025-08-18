Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s First Look From The Film Revealed

After the weeks of anticipation, the makers of Bollywood’s much-awaited film ‘Thama’ have finally revealed the major and spooky updates. On Monday, they introduced their characters —Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first look.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Maddock films dropped Ayushmann’s look as Alok and wrote, “Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed. The World of Thama drops tomorrow at 11:11 am. This Diwali, the universe gives us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide.”

Rakshmika Mandanna will be seen as the fierce Tadaka. “Presenting Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka–Roshni Ki ek hi paheli kiran".

Nawazuddin Siddique will be seen as Eerie Yakshasan. “Andhere ka Badshah”, portraying the character of a vampire with a shadowy past.

Praresh Rawal will be seen as Mr Ram Bajaj Goyal. “Jo hamesha comedy mein tragedy dhoondhte hain.”

All About Thama

The story follows a historian, played by Ayshmann, who sets out to trace the mythological roots of vampirism in Indian folklore. Spanning two timelines, the narrative shifts between modern-day India and the ancient kingdom of Vijayanagar, bound together by a haunting tale of unfulfilled love.