Baahubali Movies Disappear From Netflix And Prime Video, Watch Prabhas Starrer On These 5 OTT Platforms Instead

SS Rajamouli is all set to bring his magnum opus, the Baahubali franchise, as a single movie, titled Baahubali: The Epic on the big screens on the 10 year anniversary of the first installment. The 2 movies will be re-released as a single film on October 31, including in IMAX and 4DX, and Rajamouli and his team are currently giving final touches to the epic saga before it hits theatres. Meanwhile, netizens noticed how Baahubali 1 and 2 are no longer streaming On Netflix and Prime Video, where they were available earlier.

Many thought that before the release of Baahubali: The Epic, the team decided to pull down the movies from OTT so that the re-release could get in some box office returns. While Baahubali 1 and 2 are not streaming on Netflix and Prime Video, it is still available for streaming in India on various other OTT platforms.

Baahubali can be watched in all languages on digital on SonyLIV (Hindi), JioHotstar (Telugu), Airtel Xstream (Hindi), Apple TV+ (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) and YouTube (Malayalam, rent at ₹50 and ₹100).

Know the story and cast of Baahubali

The story revolves around the kingdom of Mahishmati and the inner politics of Bhallaladeva against his brother, Baahubali and his son Sivudu. Bhallaladeva conspires against his brother to become the king of Mahishmati. He soon gets him killed by Katappa and imprisons his wife, Devsena. Years later, Baahubali's son returns to avenge his father's death. Watch Bahubali 2 only on Sony Liv.

SS Rajamouli has directed Baahubali movies | Image: X