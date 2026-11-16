‘Bach Gaye’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post Amid 3 Bomb Threats To Jalsa, Bishnoi Gang Plot

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic message on social media, writing “bach gaye” (survived), amid multiple bomb threats targeting his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, and reports of an alleged conspiracy by shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to attack him.

The veteran actor made the post on X on the intervening night of November 15 and 16 without providing any context or explaining what prompted the two-word message. The post came hours after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two suspected shooters allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with separate attack plots targeting a Delhi-based businessman and Bachchan.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab. They were arrested on Saturday.

According to the investigation, Vikas was initially assigned the responsibility of carrying out a shooting at the Delhi-based businessman's location. He had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi for the operation, while Deepak was supposed to join him later.

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Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Vikas and subsequently apprehended Deepak, who was reportedly hiding in Mumbai. Investigators suspect that Deepak had been assigned the task of carrying out an attack on Amitabh Bachchan at his Juhu residence, Jalsa.

Police suspect that the alleged conspiracy to target the actor could be linked to a statement he had made concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. However, the exact motive behind the alleged plot is still being investigated. Police are also probing the suspects' connections and the people who allegedly issued instructions to them.

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Three Bomb Threats To Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

The latest development comes amid three bomb threats received by Amitabh Bachchan over the past month. The threatening emails reportedly named his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, among several other locations.

The first threat was received on October 23. The email warned of an attack on Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office and Bachchan's Juhu residence. It also reportedly mentioned a grenade attack on a school.

The second threatening email arrived on November 6 and named Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as potential targets. The email also made references to Khalistan and allegedly warned of an attack during singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

The third threat was received on November 12. It reportedly listed Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Mumbai Airport, the Mayor's office and several banks as targets.

Following the threats, security arrangements outside Bachchan's Juhu bungalow were strengthened, with additional police personnel deployed and barricades installed. However, searches conducted at the locations mentioned in the threatening emails did not reveal anything suspicious.

Amitabh Bachchan's Security During Sunday Fan Meets

The repeated threats had also prompted heightened security during Amitabh Bachchan's traditional Sunday appearances outside Jalsa, where large numbers of fans gather to catch a glimpse of the actor.

On November 1, the veteran actor greeted his fans from behind a protective bulletproof glass enclosure installed around his elevated platform outside the bungalow.

However, Bachchan subsequently appeared without the bulletproof glass arrangement during his Sunday interactions on November 8 and November 15.

During his November 15 appearance, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also seen standing close to him and keeping a watch on the surroundings.