  #BanPakContent Row: Govt Denies U-Turn On Pakistani Content Ban Amid Backlash, Blames 'Auto Unblock' Due To Tech Glitch

Updated 3 July 2025 at 10:44 IST

#BanPakContent Row: Govt Denies U-Turn On Pakistani Content Ban Amid Backlash, Blames 'Auto Unblock' Due To Tech Glitch

Sources confirmed, an "un-block" order was not issued and some tech issues led to "auto-unblocking" of the social media handles of Pakistani celebrities in India.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Insta ban on Pak celebrity handles has been restored in India
Insta ban on Pak celebrity handles has been restored in India | Image: Republic

Several Instagram handles of Pakistani celebrities, including actors like Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi and Danish Taimoor, were banned again in India after it appeared that they were briefly restored on Wednesday (July 2). Soon, backlash followed and many questioned if the authorities in charge had "forgotten" about the Pahalgam terror attack that led to the ban on the social media handles of the Pakistani celebs in the first place. The hashtag 'ban Pak content' also trended on X, with many calling for the immediate restoration of the ban on the access to Pakistani celebs' social media handles in India.

Also read: Pak Actors' Insta Accounts Blocked Again After 'Ban Pak Content' Trends

Clarifying in the matter, sources confirmed that all social media handles belonging to Pakistani celebs have now been blocked in India. It has been clarified further that there was no "un-block" order issued and some tech issues led to "auto-unblocking" of the handles. The block was back on in a "couple of hours", it is learned. 

Instagram handles of Pakistani celebs have been made inaccessible in India again | Image: X

