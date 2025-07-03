BanPakContent Row: Govt Denies U-Turn On Pakistani Content Ban Amid Backlash, Blames 'Auto Unblock' Due To Tech Glitch

Several Instagram handles of Pakistani celebrities, including actors like Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi and Danish Taimoor, were banned again in India after it appeared that they were briefly restored on Wednesday (July 2). Soon, backlash followed and many questioned if the authorities in charge had "forgotten" about the Pahalgam terror attack that led to the ban on the social media handles of the Pakistani celebs in the first place. The hashtag 'ban Pak content' also trended on X, with many calling for the immediate restoration of the ban on the access to Pakistani celebs' social media handles in India.