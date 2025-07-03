Pakistani Actors' Instagram Accounts In India Blocked Again After 'Ban Pak Content' Trends, Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar's And More Handles Restricted

Updated 3 July 2025 at 09:41 IST
Instagram handles of several Pakistani celebrities, which were made inaccessible in India after Operation Sindoor, quietly reappeared. However, after immense backlash online, the ban has been restored. According to reports, the social media handles of many Pakistani actors, cricketers, some Pakistani news websites and YouTube channels were withheld in India amid the growing tension between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. However, they were restored briefly and now stand banned again.
Also read: India Lifts Ban on Pakistani News Websites and Celebrities
The Instagram accounts of actors Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi and Danish Taimoor were made visible in India on Wednesday. However, soon netizens began to question this and the hashtag 'Ban Pak Content' became a top trend. While social media accounts of several celebs were made available in India briefly, those of Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir remained inaccessible after the initial ban in May.
After several Pakistani accounts were made visible, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on the "social media presence and media channels of all Pakistani nationals, artists, influencers, and entertainment entities in India."
Commenting on the how Instagram handles of several Pakistani accounts in India were visible, AICWA said it is an "insult to the sacrifice of our martyred soldiers and an emotional assault on every Indian who lost a loved one in terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan." Earlier in May, the government directed all Over-the-Top, or OTT platforms, media streaming services and digital intermediaries to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other media content originating from Pakistan. Dozens of celebrity social media handles were also restricted in India.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 3 July 2025 at 09:29 IST