Pakistani Actors' Instagram Accounts In India Blocked Again After 'Ban Pak Content' Trends, Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar's And More Handles Restricted

Instagram handles of several Pakistani celebrities, which were made inaccessible in India after Operation Sindoor, quietly reappeared. However, after immense backlash online, the ban has been restored. According to reports, the social media handles of many Pakistani actors, cricketers, some Pakistani news websites and YouTube channels were withheld in India amid the growing tension between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. However, they were restored briefly and now stand banned again.

Instagram handles of several Pak actors have been blocked again in India | Image: X

The Instagram accounts of actors Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi and Danish Taimoor were made visible in India on Wednesday. However, soon netizens began to question this and the hashtag 'Ban Pak Content' became a top trend. While social media accounts of several celebs were made available in India briefly, those of Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir remained inaccessible after the initial ban in May.

AICWA requested immediate ban on Pakistani celebs' Instagram handles

After several Pakistani accounts were made visible, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on the "social media presence and media channels of all Pakistani nationals, artists, influencers, and entertainment entities in India."