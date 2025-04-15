Baywatch Duo Is Back! Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Zac Efron For Nicholas Stoller’s Next Comedy Film

The Baywatch duo is back! Priyanka Chopra is all set to reunite with her former co-star Zac Efron in an upcoming comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller. Stoller is best known for ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ and ‘Get Him to the Greek’. The yet-to-be-titled film, formerly known as ‘Judgment Day’, is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Will Ferrell, Michael Peña, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner will also join the powerhouse pair. The film, written and directed by Stoller, will follow the story of a young man (played by Efron) recently released from prison, who holds a TV courtroom hostage believing the judge (played by Ferrell) is responsible for ruining his life, as per Hollywood Reporter.

While Efron and Ferrell’s roles have been revealed, details about Priyanka Chopra’s character still remain under the wraps. However, the ‘Barfi’ actor has confirmed the news of her joining the cast of Nicholas Stoller’s directorial on her Instagram stories, sparking excitement among her fans who can’t wait to see her share the screen once again with Efron.

The project is being produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alex Brown under Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Stoller’s Global Solutions.