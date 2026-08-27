Bengali Actors Kharaj Mukherjee, Rajatabha Dutta Stranded in Nepal Amid Deadly Floods

Kolkata: Bengali actors Kharaj Mukherjee and Rajatabha Dutta, along with Mukherjee’s wife Pratibha, are stranded in Nepal after devastating flash floods disrupted transport and communication across parts of the Himalayan nation. Their families have confirmed that the actors are safe.

Mukherjee and his wife travelled to Nepal on August 20 with the production team of a Bangladeshi film for a shooting schedule. Rajatabha Dutta was also part of the team. The group remained in Nepal as heavy rain and deteriorating weather conditions disrupted their plans to return to India.

A family member said Mukherjee had spoken to his family over the phone and assured them that he and the others were safe despite the difficult circumstances. Dutta has also been confirmed to be safe.

The actors and the rest of the team were unable to take a flight from Kathmandu because of the disruption caused by the floods. They are now planning to travel by road to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh before taking a flight to Kolkata.

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The group had reportedly completed its shooting schedule despite persistent rain and bad weather. The subsequent flash floods damaged roads and bridges and severely affected connectivity in the region, leaving several people stranded.

The disaster has caused widespread devastation in Nepal, with the death toll reported to have risen to 177 and thousands of people still missing, including hundreds of Indian tourists.

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Mukherjee is a prominent name in Bengali cinema and has appeared in films including The Namesake, Accident, Muktodhara and Jaatishwar. His Hindi film credits include Yuva, Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag, Kahaani and Special 26.