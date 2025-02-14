'Bengaluru Has No Soul...': 'The Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija Under Fire For Old Remarks Amid India's Got Latent Controversy

Apart from Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘incestuous’ remark on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, Apoorva Makhija, one of the panel member also came under fire for her crass remark. Now, amid this, a video of her ranting about Bengaluru has sparked anger among netizens.

Apoorva Mukhija’s remarks on Bengaluru goes viral

In the clip, Apoorva is seen saying, “One night, I was extremely drunk and I was getting from a club to my hotel, and I took an auto, then passed out in the auto. Auto driver woke me up and he’s like, ‘Madam, your stop has come.’ That day, I realised that it is 100 percent worth spending every single penny in Mumbai. It just makes this city worth living in it. It’s so safe, the people are so kind. That’s just Bombay."

“In Bengaluru, everyone wants to build a business, which is a vibe that I never liked. I hated living in that city. I 100 percent truly believe that the city has no soul. That city genuinely has no soul. In Bengaluru, everyone works 14 hours in startups or they’re doing 9 to 5. Auto driver is not talking to me because I don’t speak Kannada. Just really hated living in that city," Apoorva Mukhija added.

This has sparked anger among netizens and one user wrote, "Guys Chill She just need some attention don't do that Let her bark”. Another user wrote, “please take her to Pakistan or Bangladesh,, she will find the rite soul mates there..!”. “She thinks getting drunk and passing out in an auto and expect him to leave her to her destination and ask for money which he worked for is not having soul kya tum koi rajkumari ho yaa tumhe lagta hai ki sabhi log tumhare liye kaam karte hai world doesn't revolve around u grow up.”, wrote the third user.

Who is Apoorva Mukhija?

Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid or Kaleshi Aurat, is a social media influencer who gained fame for her skits and reels on Instagram during the Covid pandemic.

File photo of Apoorva Mukhija | Source: Instagram