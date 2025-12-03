Ranveer Singh in Legal Trouble? Bengaluru Lawyer Lodges Complaint Against the Actor for Mocking the Sacred 'Daivas'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was already on the receiving end of social media flak for mocking the sacred ‘daiva’ tradition on the stage in Goa, now may face legal consequences for the same.

A Bengaluru-based advocate, Prashanth Methal, has lodged a complaint against the actor for hurting religious sentiments. The complaint alleges the actor offensively performed a caricature of the Panjurli/Guliga Daiva—a sacred spirit in coastal Karnataka—which was "crude, derogatory, and comical," thus deeply offending the Hindu religious sentiments of the Tulu-speaking community.

What led to the complaint?

During the closing ceremony of the recently-held International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ranveer was on the stage praising Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty, who was present in the audience, for his groundbreaking performance in the film. After congratulating Shetty for the performance Ranveer broke into mimicry of the scene, a pivotal scene in the film also wrongfully addressing the ‘daivas’ as ‘ghosts’.

Ranveer Singh issues apology

