'Muslims Will Be Forced To Wage Jihad': SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi's Open Threat in Parliament Sparks Row

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur constituency, Mohibbullah Nadvi, has triggered a massive controversy by openly threatening “jihad” during a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

“Muslims will be forced to wage jihad,” he declared.

The remarks were made inside Parliament during a heated debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The SP MP directly linked the Waqf issue to the need for Muslims to resort to “jihad”.

“Our party has repeatedly said that the government’s policy and intention behind the Waqf Amendment Bill are not right. It appears that Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution have been undermined and the lives of Muslims disturbed. The descendants of those Muslims who fought in the freedom struggle are now saying they will have to fight injustice and oppression once again and wage jihad. How long will Muslims keep tolerating this suppression?” Nadvi said in Parliament.

The provocative statement has drawn sharp condemnation from leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi strongly criticised Nadvi for making inflammatory remarks inside the House.

"It is a dangerous threat wrapped up in the language of religious extremism. We all know our country is a constitutional democracy. It cannot be made into a religious battlefield. This gentleman has used such obnoxious things and used the terminology meaning the threat of religious warfare which is "jihad" and that also on the floor of Parliament. Why is he weaponising religion for political victimhood. It is just being done to create fear among Muslims. There is a whole false narrative of persecution and you are emotionally radicalising communities and this cannot be tolerated. I also want to ask him what injustice is being done to Muslims? Is there any point to make? Is there any logic to it? He has to come up with facts to substantiate something bizarre and outlandish," she said.