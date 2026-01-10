Updated 10 January 2026 at 19:47 IST
Best Lohri Songs To Fill Your Celebration With Joy, Rhythm And Festive Energy
Lohri is around the corner, and so is the list of songs you can choose to play to make the celebration truly special for your family and friends.
On the vibrant festival of Lohri, people come together around roaring bonfires, sing folk songs, and share sweets, celebrating unity, hope, and prosperity. India observes this harvest festival every year on January 13.
The celebration includes newlyweds, mothers with newborns, and other family members, where dance and music play an essential role in lifting the festive spirit. Dancing in circles around the bonfire with friends and family creates a lasting memory, especially for those celebrating Lohri for the first time.
Therefore, you can choose these energetic songs to make the celebration truly special for your family and friends.
Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve
Bhangra Ta Sajda
Paa De Lohri
Sunder Mundriye Ho
Kaala Doreya
Massan Leya
Sanu De Lohri
Laung Da Lashkara
Lohri 2026: Rituals
On this day, people gather around a bonfire in an open space around their house. Then people circle the bonfire singing and dancing like Gidda and Bhangra. They also distribute sweet savouries such as gajak and rewdi. Other items like popcorn, peanuts and sugarcane. Each household in Punjab enjoys the delicious sarson saag and maize flour chapatis.
This festival celebrated togetherness and strengthened bonds.
