Published 15:00 IST, September 30th 2024

Bigg Boss 18 Tentative Contestants List: Nia Sharma, Sameera Reddy And More To Participate

Bigg Boss 18 will feature a diverse cast including popular contestants like Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Krishna Shroff.