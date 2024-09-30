sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |

Published 15:00 IST, September 30th 2024

Bigg Boss 18 Tentative Contestants List: Nia Sharma, Sameera Reddy And More To Participate

Bigg Boss 18 will feature a diverse cast including popular contestants like Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Krishna Shroff.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma | Image: instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:00 IST, September 30th 2024