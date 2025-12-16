Bina Ramani on Rekha’s Emotional Phase, Her Giddy “Can You See Him Standing Next to Me?” Call, and the Sudden Marriage That Took Her by Surprise

Author and entrepreneur Bina Ramani recalled her close friendship with veteran actor Rekha and shared how she introduced her to industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal, describing it as a time when Rekha “wanted to get married and move on in life.”

In a conversation with ANI, Ramani said she introduced Rekha to Aggarwal at a time when the actor was going through a difficult emotional phase. "She was a very good friend. She was childlike and pure. If she made silly moves in life, it was out of innocence," Ramani said, reflecting on Rekha's personality.

Ramani said Rekha had faced emotional challenges from a very young age. "At a very young age, I think maybe 13 or 14, 15, she had to start working. She didn't really enjoy the childhood," she said, adding, "....her whole life was encased in Amitabh Bachchan. By now I'm talking about when I meet her..."

According to Ramani, Rekha later expressed a desire to move on and get married. “She was going through a hard time. We had a very cute apartment, a triplex. And we did have some amazing times there together. Introduced her to a few of my very close friends, with whom she became very close and fond. She'd go for walks in Manhattan lanes....She was very disciplined. Woke up early. But she wanted to get married and move on in life.”

Recalling the circumstances that eventually led to Rekha meeting Mukesh Aggarwal, Bina Ramani said she was living in Delhi in the 80s or early 90s. "It was around 1991 or 1992. I was living in a nice apartment in Neeti Bagh when Rekha told me she wanted to come to Delhi. She said, 'I have to meet some really good, decent Indian man,'" Ramani said.

During her stay, Rekha was introduced to Ramani's social circle and later to Aggarwal. "Kamna Prasad told me there is this person called Mukesh, and he is the most die-hard fan of Rekha. He can recite dialogues from any movie. He has known her entire life. She said maybe Rekha needs a man who worships her. So I said, "But what does he look like?" So she had invited me to some Qawwali thing at the Taj," Ramani recalled.

Describing Aggarwal, Ramani said, "I went there, and that's how I met him for the first time, He was non-descriptive. He was short, and he was dark.. You could pass him six times and not notice him. But when you spoke to him, he was very nice and charming." She said what stood out was his sincerity. "With such sincerity in his eyes, he told me, 'If only I could speak to her, if I could meet her someday, you have no idea what it would mean,'" she recalled.

Ramani said she facilitated their first conversation over the phone. "I introduced him on the phone. She doesn't even know what he looks like yet... She spoke to him for two or three minutes and then said, 'Give me his number. Don't give him mine.' She took his number and called him herself," she said, adding that the two began speaking frequently despite being in different cities."He's over the moon. He cannot believe this has happened to him. And then they exchanged pictures. And then she calls me and says, "Can you see him standing next to me?" she added.

According to Ramani, their first meeting was arranged discreetly at a friend's house in Mumbai. "Just Rekha and Mukesh were there. They talked. That was the first time they met, and that's when they decided. They've spoken so much already. I guess they know quite a lot about each other. So maybe it didn't take that long," she said.

Ramani said she gradually stepped away from the situation and was later taken aback by the news of their marriage. "Suddenly, we read in the paper or on TV that they got married. I was in shock. Didn't expect it to be so soon."

Their marriage took place on 4 March 1990, and a few months later, he reportedly died by suicide.