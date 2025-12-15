Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Continues Its Record-Breaking Run, Nears ₹400 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar is on track to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the year, beating Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1. Worldwide, the movie has minted over ₹550 crore in ten days and now, it is all set to cross the ₹400 crore mark at the domestic box office. Dhurandhar has received rave reviews for its performances, music and direction. Its virality is such that clips from the film have taken over social media. Additional post midnight shows have also been added in various territories to meet the surging demand. Its second Monday was another record-breaking day in its theatrical run.

Dhurandhar nears ₹400 crore mark in India

Dhurandhar is now the 2nd highest grossing Bollywood movie this year, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. It is likely that Ranveer's spy actioner will surpass Vicky Kaushal's period drama also in the coming days. Meanwhile, on its 2nd Monday, Dhurandhar collected more than its 1st Monday. This is a record for any Bollywood film. Adding ₹30 crore biz of December 15, the Aditya Dhar directorial now stands at ₹380 crore in India. On Tuesday, it will enter the ₹400 crore club. Meanwhile, its gross collection in India so far is over ₹450 crore.

Ranveer Singh plays an undercover spy in Dhurandhar who dismantles a terror network in Pakistan | Image: X

The movie already has recorded the highest ever biz for an Indian release on second Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is likely to pose a major threat to Avatar: Fire And Ash, releasing on December 19.

Fans can't wait for Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar part 2 is already shot for and is lined up for release on March 19 next year. Since the first part has worked so well, the anticipation for the Dhurandhar: Revenge is sky high.