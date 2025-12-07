Bollywood Celebs Who Partied At Now-Burnt Birch Nightclub In Goa: Vicky Kaushal To Shankar Mahadevan, See Viral Photos

A deadly fire turned a lively nightclub in Goa into a place of charred walls and smoke-stained ruins, as stunned silence replaced the lights and music that once filled the place. At least 25 people, including tourists and staff members, were killed after a massive fire broke out around midnight at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. Many celebrities used to swear by Birch as the perfect place for parties and birthday celebrations. After the tragedy, old photos of Hina Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shankar Mahadevan and other celebrities at Birch have gone viral.

Photos which are posted on Brich's official Instagram highlight show celebrities' special moments at the nightclub. In one such story from 2024, Hina Khan is seen celebrating her birthday.

In August 2024, Suniel Grover also turned DJ on Saturday at Brich nightclub in Goa. His videos are posted in the highlights and are now going viral.

In July 2024, Vicky Kaushal also partied at the nightclub. Remo d'souza, Shankar Mahadevan, and Neil Nitin Mukesh also enjoyed a chill night at Brich.

All these Instagram stories resurfaced on social media. The Birch club, which combines restaurant atmosphere with nightclub partying, was a famous nightlife spot for both locals and tourists.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is being reported that an electric pyro gun may have triggered the blaze.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each person who died in the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora